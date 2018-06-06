Mobile News launches first awards event to celebrate team achievements

New awards will aim to recognise the teams behind the industry’s movers and shakers

The mobile channel’s first awards event to celebrate the achievements of its unsung heroes has been launched by Mobile News. The Mobile Team Awards (MTAs) will be held on October 25 at the prestigious Jumeirah Carlton Hotel in Knightsbridge.

Awards will be given to top teams in categories including Human Resources, Regulation and Compliance, Fraud Prevention, Training, Product Design, Supply Chain/Logistics, Maintenance, Technical Support, Call Centre, Marketing, Online Marketing, Social Media, Sales, Customer Service, Web Design, Charity and Fundraising and Press and PR Communications.

Event organiser Joe Ciardiello said: “Every year at the Mobile News Awards we are asked why there are no awards for people. So we decided to launch an entire event for the unsung heroes who don’t get a crack at the Mobile News Awards gongs the MTAs will recognise excellence in those teams that drive their organisation forward.

“The Mobile Team Awards website is up and running (mobileteamawards.co.uk) and can now accept entries and table bookings. There is no fee to enter and organisations can enter as many teams as they like. We’ll be appointing a judging panel of independent experts skilled in managing teams to judge entries.

“Entering the MTAs is a great way to engage with your teams and attain recognition of their efforts and achievements.

“As with the Mobile News Awards, the entry process is really easy and all done online. Judges see every entry in an identical format so there is an absolute level playing field.

“We’ll have some great entertainment on the night. With a capacity of 350 people, the Jumeirah Carlton is not as big as The London Hilton on Park Lane and the number of tables really are limited this time.

“It’s going to be a superb night and the perfect way to say ‘thanks’ to hard-working teams.”

For further information on entering go to mobileteamawards.co.uk or contact: awards@mobilenewscwp.co.uk.