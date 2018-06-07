musicMagpie heralds new era of growth with technology chief

musicMagpie look to increase operations in the US with new CTO

musicMagpie has appointed Chris Sproston (pictured above) in the newly created role of chief technology officer.

Sproston will be responsible for overseeing its IT strategy, and technology development in the UK and expanding operations in the US.

The electrics buyer and seller operates under the name of Decluttr in the US and Sproston looks to adapt to the differing needs of the American market.

As musicMagpie undergo its ‘technology transformation’ the new CTO stated they must move the company forward from the days of CD’s and DVD’s.

Sproston told Mobile News: “I am delighted to be joining musicMagpie at such an exciting and important time as it embarks on a new era of growth.

“We are now shifting our focus to tech products like mobiles, tablets, laptops as we change how the whole business operates.

“It’s such a huge opportunity for the business.”

Experience

Sproston has more than 20 years’ technology experience within the retail and financial services, being responsible for architecture, development and data at the Police Mutual Group.

Sproston was also a strategic consultant at the University of Salford. musicMagpie CEO Steve Oliver said: “Chris’ passion and commitment are representative of musicMagpie’s ethos and culture and we welcome his expertise in the delivery of our technology and development strategy.”