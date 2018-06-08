BlackBerry launches Key2 smartphone

It will retail in the UK for £579 and begin shipping globally this month

BlackBerry has unveiled the security focused Key2 smartphone.

It will retail in the UK for £579 and begin shipping this month. Pre-orders are open at Carphone Warehouse and Selfridges and the Key2 will land on door steps from June 27. Vodafone will stock the Key2 in July.

The Key2 features a physical QWERTY on the bottom of the body. Above it is a 4.5-inch display made of Gorilla Glass 3. On the side is a ‘speed key’ where users can map an app for quick launching.

Software is often a key feature of BlackBerry devices, the Key2 boasts excellent software security in the form of DTEK, BlackBerry’s internally developed security software within Android 8.1 (Oreo).

Powering the smartphone is the2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options.

BlackBerry gave a debut to dual-cameras for the Key2, storing 12MP onboard the main cameras. Users can take advantage of portrait mode and optical zoom.

Other features include: front-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0.