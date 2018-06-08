Samsung to show off slow motion feature at festival

New S9 has super slow mo which will be taking videos at British Summer Time

Samsung will be showing off the slow motion feature in the Galaxy S9 at British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park.

The manufacturer will be at the event which feature headliners of The Cure, Bruno Mars and Roger Waters after starting at All Points East festival.

Samsung are also offering a ‘Golden Ticket’ opportunity that will give the winner access to the VIP platform at the festival. To enter festival goers can share their slow motion video on social media with up to 15 winners chosen daily.

Samsung chief marketing officer Sam Grant said: “We can’t wait to share our on-site experience with music fans this festival season.

“Whether capturing low-light sunset gig shots or taking a Super Slow-mo video on the Galaxy S9, we are excited to enable festival goers to capture their moment in the best way possible.”