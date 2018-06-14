Dixons Carphone confirms breach in data security

105,000 credit and debit cards without chip and pin protection was taken

Carphone Warehouse confirmed a data breach where 5.9 million bank cards and 1.2 million personal data records were targeted.

Hacking attempts began as early as July last year. The company said there was no evidence that any of the cards had been used fraudulently.

In a statement Dixons Carphone said there were was “an attempt to compromise” 5.8 million credit and debit cards. Around 105,000 cards without chip and pin protections had been taken.

Hackers also tried to gain access to one of the processing systems of Currys PC World and Dixons Travel stores.

Additionally 1.2 million records containing non-financial personal data such as: name, address and email, have been accessed, the firm confirmed.

Dixons Carphone chief executive Alex Baldock said: “We are extremely disappointed and sorry for any upset this may cause. The protection of our data has to be at the heart of our business, and we’ve fallen short here. We’ve taken action to close off this unauthorised access and though we have currently no evidence of fraud as a result of these incidents, we are taking this extremely seriously.