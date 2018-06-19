Redsquid reaches Pinnacle with its largest deal in 2018

Total connection now stands at 15,000 and customer base is 550

Redsquid Communications has signed its largest ever deal – with Pinnacle Property Management – gaining more than 1,000 Vodafone mobile connections.

Total connection now stands at 15,000 and customer base is 550. The deal was finalised in January by sales director Nick Grime (pictured) and CEO Sohin Raithatha.

The new contract is the largest the Hertfordshire-based dealer has signed this year.

The firm is targeting to quadruple turnover to £25 million by 2020 through organic growth and acquisitions. Staff currently sits at 48 which the firm wants to double.

Raithatha said: “Pinnacle will go on to join several other large companies that Redsquid is currently supplying mobiles to, such as Eat, Wonga, and project developers GPF Lewis.

“The signing is yet another step in our plan to continue growing and solidify our place as one of the UK’s leading UC and technology B2B providers.”

Pinnacle group procurement manager Sarah Russell added: “Our previous supplier did not have the ability to provide us with a real-time picture of issues, such as data usage, in order to allow us to take action immediately when there was a problem. Nor were they able to put in place the alerts and bars that Redsquid have.

“The result was that most months we would experience bill shock and were unable to accurately budget or recharge costs.”

Redsquid partnered with repair specialist Gadget Repair Solutions in November, opening up a recycling service to its customers. In the same month, CEO and industry vetertan Andy Tow departed from the dealer.