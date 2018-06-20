Daisy Group acquires Voice Mobile to boost business and consumer offers

Daisy Group is the UK’s largest independent provider of telecoms, IT and cloud services

Daisy Group has announced the acquisition of EE direct partner Voice Mobile with the move set to boost both its business and consumer offerings.

Daisy has been partners with Birmingham-based Voice Mobile since 2004 and will retain its sales and operations teams in order to sell and manage EE mobile accounts to its current base and to new customers.

As part of the acquisition, Daisy’s distribution division will create a centre of excellence to operate across the group. This will be supported by a closer strategic relationship with the network, with aims to provide the best support for Daisy’s internal teams and account management and customer service for end customers.

Daisy SMB services and distribution managing director Dave McGinn said: “We are delighted to have acquired Voice Mobile, a distribution partner with whom we’ve held an account for over 14 years.”

“Our strategy remains an acquisitive one and through announcements such as this shows a blueprint for other partners who may be seeking to pursue their own exit strategy. I now look forward to serving and growing our new EE customer base.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Voice Mobile MD Ian Watson said: “Voice Mobile has been a massive part of my life, and now with Daisy at the helm there is an even brighter future ahead for it under new ownership, while I take the opportunity to explore new avenues and ventures.”

