Doro boss aims for early 2019 launch of senior services in UK

The vendor acquired telecare firm Welbeing for £11 million to begin offering services

Doro UK and Ireland managing director Peter Marsden is aiming to launch the Doro services proposition in 2019.

Speaking to Mobile News, Marsden (pictured) set out the target after the manufacturer acquired Eastbourne-based response centre and telecare firm Welbeing early this month for £11 million.

Integration of both firms is expected to be completed in the second half of this year.

He said the acquisition was an “important part of taking Doro forward” by opening a revenue stream in the UK through services.

The Swedish manufacturer has call centres in its home land serving the Nordics with 128,000 subscriptions, a number Marsden wants to emulate in the UK.

Round the clock

He also spoke about his hopes of opening two response centres in the UK at MWC. Customers signing up to the Doro services proposition receive around the clock access to its response centres.

The centres are alerted by the large emergency button on the back of Doro handsets. Currently devices in the UK alert five specific contacts when activated.

Marsden said before launch next year the vendor is looking for the right retail partners to properly sell Doro services proposition.

“Welbeing further differentiates what Doro does compared to the mobile business. We’ll be looking at the market and looking to partner with companies that are able to explain and offer Doro hardware and services at a detailed yet precise level. Services will be a subscription as well as the handset.

“There’s still work to be done in terms of integration as we look to make Welbeing’s advanced calling software compatible with Doro handsets. Information given over the phone can be sensitive so we need to be compliant.”