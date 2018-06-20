New Pure Telecom MD sets £10m target with balance of products

Turnover improved from £1.2 million to £3 million last year

Pure Telecom is targeting £10 million in turnover by 2025 following the appointment of new managing director David Hayward.

The O2 dealer will build on double digit growth seen over the last three years as turnover improved from £1.2 million to £3 million, spiking at 44 per cent last year.

Mobile will continue to be a focal point of the business offering but Hayward (right) said Pure is looking to improve its portfolio and add to the 2,000 VoIP users it provides for 120 businesses as well as looking into acquisitions.

He added: “I’ve been here for three-and-a-half years as sales and operations director and, at the time, the business was built purely around traditional mobile and fixed telephony in the Shropshire region.

“The goal was to diversify the business to move away from just fixed and mobile. Mobile is what we are known for and it was a large percentage of the business three and a half years ago and, although that figure is less now, it still remains a core part of our business.

“But last year we had a record year selling cloud and connectivity which we have already beaten this year. The balance of products we offer is key to our success.”