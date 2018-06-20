Solar Communications saw Clarity and bags £1.1m deal

The deal adds to the UC dealer’s £22 million revenue

Solar Communications has won the tender to supply cloud unified communications to travel agency Clarity Travel ina deal worth £1.1 million

The deal adds to Solar’s £22 million in revenue and follows the merger between Clarity and Portman Travel, forming Clarity Travel, resulting in a combination of 700 employees across 20 sites in the UK and Europe. Clarity Travel sought a cloud UC and contact centre solutions.

Solar chief executive officer John Whitty (pictured) said: “Solar has undergone its very own digital transformation in recent years and Clarity quickly identified that our experience in delivering business change and our ‘cloud first’ approach to technology was the perfect fit for their business.”

Clarity Travel group IT director Matt Oates added: “Our reservations & support teams are the heartbeat of our business and integral to our operations. It is imperative that we are available to support our customers around the clock and deliver best in class service. For this reason, investing in a contact centre solution that could deal with high call volumes and retaining the personal touch, whilst being reliable and scalable was key to the continued success of our business”.