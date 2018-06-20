‘Top realm’ is the target says Supercover’s new BDM

Michael Brigden fills the hot seat left by Bernie Nunn who left in March

Supercover has appointed Michael Brigden as its business development manager (BDM) as the company looks to improve its standing among the top mobile insurers.

Brigden (pictured) fills the gap left by Bernie Nunn’s departure in March and will be responsible for driving the growth of the Supercover business as the insurer targets more resellers and adapts to changing consumer habits.

The new BDM joins from Insurance Revolution where, as head of development for 18 months, he oversaw the doubling in size of the business, and has six years experience working in the insurance industry.

Brigden previously spent four years at Markerstudy, the parent company of Supercover, where he carried out a number of roles including administration, business analyst, business development co-ordinator, account manager and broker manager.

Speaking to Mobile News, Brigden said that he wants Supercover to improve turnaround times on claims and explore new avenues such as home and travel insurance.

He added: “It was an interesting opportunity for me and I’ve done a similar role since about 2013, but to come into a business that was a blank canvas was really exciting for me. “I know what the group is about, I know the expectations and it is an exciting place to work and be a part of.

“We want to be within the top realm of insurers for what we do. We’re aiming to grow the business as much as possible, Markerstudy never sits still in business and the group has goals for us to achieve.”