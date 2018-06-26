Daisy Group CEO Neil Muller departs from hot seat

Daisy chairman Matthew Riley has taken up the CEO role

Daisy Group chief executive Neil Muller (pictured) has quit after three and a half years in charge, chairman Matthew Riley has taken up the CEO role once again.

Muller oversaw a number of acquisitions, including takeovers of Phoenix IT Group and Alternative Networks.

During his tenure the group was put up for sale with a price tag of £1 billion. A buyer was not found resulting in founder Matthew Riley taking full control of the company again.

A Daisy spokesperson said: “Having successfully led the significant transformation of the Group over the last three and a half years, Neil Muller has decided that now is the right time to pursue a new direction.

“Neil is extremely proud of what Daisy has achieved over recent years, and thanks the entire Daisy team, customers, partners, and shareholders for their incredible support. Neil will continue to watch with interest as the company continues its ongoing development and success.”