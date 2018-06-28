Virgin Media Business to sell handsets to small businesses

Business customers can save up to £25 per month by taking business broadband and a handset from vendors such as Samsung and Apple

Virgin Media Business (VMB) will sell mobile handsets to small and medium businesses.

The move was announced today (June 28) and came after the company struck a five year MVNO agreement with BT last year, giving Virgin Media more control over data and service offerings. Under the agreement BT-owned operator EE continued to provide wholesale mobile network services to Virgin Media.

VMB is looking to entice customers by combining handsets and broadband offerings for a cheaper price.

Customers signing up for VMB’s Voom Fibre 350Mbps business broadband with an Apple iPhone 8 or a Samsung S9+ can save up to £25 a month.

Phones can be bought alone on 24 or 36 month contracts with data tariffs and no upfront costs. VMB has a base customer total of more than 50,000 businesses in the UK.

VMB commercial and marketing executive director Rob Orr said: “By challenging the status quo and providing mobile connectivity and services in a more Virgin way, we will be able to give our customers new mobile offers which respond to the rapidly changing needs of their businesses.”