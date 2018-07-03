Anywhere Sim’s PayPoint deal gives over-the-counter appeal

The MVNO CEO is hoping to attract new customers with the deal

Anywhere Sim CEO Matthew Wright has announced a new deal with PayPoint in a bid to attract the over-the-counter payment customer base.

With a new TV marketing campaign on the horizon in the coming months, Anywhere Sim is hoping to appeal to any potential growth for new customers and improve the service for existing customers.

Wright told Mobile News: “PayPoint is by far and away the most suitable fit for our customer demographic which is predominantly over 65, so a widespread network in as many locations as possible is key, really.

“The way PayPoint approached the project and the whole implementation process really helped. Its people were just the best to deal with.”

At present Anywhere Sim customers can conduct transactions over the phone, online and now, with the new PayPoint deal, they can pay over the counter in numerous locations across the UK.