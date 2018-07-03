Bullitt reach milestone as EE and Vodafone stock Land Rover Explore

The Land Rover Explore has won various awards and is available from £599

Bullitt Group has secured its first deal with some of the major networks as the Land Rover Explore phone will be sold by EE and Vodafone.

Reading-based Bullitt specialise in ruggedised handsets and is the licensee for Land Rover and also works with the Caterpillar brand.

Customers will be able to buy the Explore from EE and Vodafone on either pay-as-you-go deals or monthly contracts, with EE plans including WiFi calling and 4G calling.

Bullitt Group CEO Peter Stephens has described the deal as a “milestone” and will help build the group’s portfolio in the UK.

Stephens said: “Having the Land Rover Explore ranged by two of the UK’s most significant operators is a milestone moment for Bullitt Group.”

“This key addition to our portfolio of rugged devices not only expands our brand portfolio but operator ranging, alongside availability in leading outdoor retailers, Cotswold Outdoor and Snow + Rock in the UK, builds the awareness of the benefits of a rugged device to a wider consumer base.”

The Explore has gained recognition since its unveiling at ISPO, the world’s largest sports trade show, in January. It won an award in the outdoor category at this event and has won awards for best in show from Trusted Reviews, Alphr.com and GadgetMatch at MWC 2018.

Equipped with a powerful 4,000mAh battery, plus an additional 3,600mAh adventure pack, the main focus of the Explore is to be durable and fit for the purpose of outdoor use.

It runs on Android Nougat with a scheduled update to Oreo, and also includes premium grade topographical mapping, a 16MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM for storage.

The Explore is IP68 splash, water and dust resistant and drop proof to 1.8 metres and has a five inch HD display.

Customers will be able to purchase the Explore for £599.