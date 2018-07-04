Solar powers on with contract win and £22m revenue target

Dealer has ambitions to be a unified communications specialist this year

Solar Communications celebrated a £1.1 million contract win and is aiming to bag two acquisitions this year to hit £22 million in revenue.

Last week the firm won the tender to supply cloud unified communications to travel agency Clarity Travel in a deal worth £1.1 million. As a result, the firm took on 700 connections, although the total figure was not disclosed.

The firm’s revenue run-rate is now at £21.22 million, up from £20.6 million revenue recorded for its 2017 financial year ending December 31.

Speaking to Mobile News, CEO John Whitty said two acquisitions is the aim for the unified communications specialist this year. The Manchester-headquartered firm has acquired two dealers in the past two years – TWL and Denwa.

The firm holds multiple accreditations – Gold Solutions and Gold Cloud Solutions partner with Mitel, Gamma platinum partner, summit partner with Silver Peak, and a Microsoft silver partner. The firm acquires airtime and handsets from Zest 4.

Staff numbers currently stand at 97 while customer base is 2,100.

Whitty told Mobile News: “Five months into the year and we’re on track to hit that target £22 million in revenue by the end of the year.

“Clarity is one of our largest deals to date. We had a long-standing customer in Portman Travel which was part of the merger to form Clarity.

“Through that relationship we managed to bid for the whole group’s telephony infrastructure and were successful against Clarity’s incumbent and other parties as

well.

“We need to continue to grow organically and inorganically via acquisitions. We have a number of those in the pipeline. We’d like to do one or two acquisition this calendar year we have the pipeline to do so.”