Onecom named Vodafone Total Communications Partner of the year

Elite Group was named Advanced Partner of the Year, Carphone Warehouse Business Services was given the gong for Approved Partner of the Year

Vodafone has selected Onecom as its Total Communications Partner of the year at its annual partner conference held at County Hall in London last week (July 5).

The eighth annual Partner of the Year Awards recognised the achievements of dealer partners between between 2017 and 2018. Around 70 partners were in attendance.

Winners were selected on the following: fixed, mobile, and unified communications, customer experience, strong sales performance and success in collaboration.

Elite Group was named Advanced Partner of the Year, Carphone Warehouse Business Services was given the gong for Approved Partner of the Year, and italk Telecom took the Connectivity Partner of the Year accolade.

Connect Total Communications was recognised for its achievements as a OneNet Partner. New Image Communications was the Specialist Partner of the Year, Adam Phones won ISP Partner of the Year, while Intercity Technology took ISP Vodafone Product Ambassador, and finally Daisy Group bagged the Director’s Choice Award.

This is the third year since Vodafone’s major revamp to the partner channel which scrapped the platinum, gold and silver tiering system in favour of a model recognising total comms capability.

Vodafone director of UK partnerships and alliances Helen Freestone, said: “It’s fantastic to see such a strong variety of partner organisations competing in each category. This is testament to the strength of the UK channel. We have built our business in collaboration with partners and continue to see these organisations as key to our success.”