iPhone 8 most sold smartphone worldwide in May

Apple has three devices in top five for worldwide smartphone sales in May

Apple has regained top spot in the global best selling smartphone rankings through the iPhone 8 according to research from Counterpoint.

The research from Counterpoint’s Market Pulse cited strong promotions including “How to shoot on iPhone” in the run up to the World Cup as driving interest in Europe and other markets.

In terms of market share globally the iPhone 8 has 2.4 per cent, joint with the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus in May 2018 figures.

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has continued its strong success in China and has performed well in India as the Redmi 5A commands 2.2 per cent of the global share in fourth place.

Apple has three devices in the top five with the iPhone X third with 2.3 per cent and the iPhone 8 Plus in fifth with 2.1 per cent share.