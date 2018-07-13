Nimans team up with Logitech to offer resellers new range of IT bundles

Nimans will offer resellers IT products tailored for home workers, huddle rooms and general offices.

Nimans is partnering up with Logitech for the first time to offer resellers a new range of IT products bundles.

The partnership sees a number of exclusive bundles being created at cost-effective prices including; mice, keyboards, webcams, video conferencing, headsets and presenting devices.

A Homeworker Pack includes a USB mouse and keyboard combo, USB stereo headset and a webcam which is designed for users looking to do mobile video communication.

The New Office Starter Pack comes with a USB nano reciever mouse and keyboard combo, wireless mono headset and webcam.

There is also a Presenter Pack which is based on Logitech’s ConferenceCam Connect, which is a portable and rechargeable video conference device that offers users HD video and 360 degrees sound.

Nimans’ head of dealer sales Tom Maxwell believes working with Logitech is further evidence that Nimans continue to develop and differentiate its offer to assist resellers in generating more business.

Maxwell said: “Logitech is a world leading brand in IT technology and we are delighted to have teamed up with them to open up more sales opportunities for our customers.

“These bundles have been specifically put together to deliver increased value and high performance functionality across a wide range of typical office scenarios.”