Onecom signs IoT partnership with Sony

Hampshire-based Onecom will sell Sony tracking solutions exclusively and launch further IoT solutions in future

Vodafone dealer Onecom has signed a UK partnership agreement with Sony Mobile to sell, support and develop its Internet of Things products and services.

Hampshire-based Onecom will sell Sony tracking solutions exclusively and additionally collaborate on a range of solutions driven by smart connected devices.

Onecom will supply Sony’s IoT services and devices and support them through its own IoT platform, developed and managed by Onecom and connected with 500 partner networks across 200 countries.

The first service to be offered through the collaboration is Tracking Solutions from Sony, a complete indoor positioning service that enables tracking and tracing of assets and people in real time.

The service combines hardware, software, a cloud-based user application and analytics to support organisations, track assets and increase productivity. Many industry segments will benefit, such as airports for tracking trolleys and wheelchairs, servicing companies searching assets to maintain, production companies seeking to analyse workflow and companies with expensive equipment to keep track of.

Through the partnership, Onecom will collaborate with Sony Mobile to develop and bring to market further IoT services throughout 2018 and beyond.

Onecom signed a five-year agreement with Vodafone to develop, launch and manage IoT services for UK businesses in September.

Onecom CEO Darren Ridge said: “This agreement confirms Onecom’s position as an innovator and leader in IoT in the UK and beyond. We are already seeing the immense benefits in innovation and productivity that come with the deployment of IoT technology, yet we are only scratching the surface of the virtually limitless possibilities it will bring.”

Sony Mobile Communications IoT Business Group Europe VP Johan Svenér added: “Our tracking solution has so far mainly focused on the Health care business segment, but the solution has a huge potential to add value in a variety of different businesses, and we see that Onecom is very well suited to make the service available across segments”.