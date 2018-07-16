Auf Wiedersehen, Pett: shock move at Chess as MD moves on

Chesss said Pett departed to pursue other opportunities

Chess Partner Services managing director John Pett has left the telecom solutions and airtime provider after over two years in the role.

Pett was promoted to the MD hot seat from sales director in 2015 following a strong financial performance from the firm.

He joined Chess as part of its acquisition of Avenir Telecom, when the French telecoms provider sold its B2B airtime business to Chess in 2014. Chess boosted total revenues to £120 million following the acquisition of Suffolk-based cybersecurity firm Foursys in April last year.

It follows a previous acquisition of cloud specialist Lanway in June last year, which added £74 million in turnover and increased staff numbers from 450 to 550.

The Borehamwood-based firm was founded in 1993 by its founder David Pollock who named it after his two eldest children — Charlie and Jessie.

It claims to serve more than 40,000 businesses across the UK, and has 600 reseller partners.

A Chess representative told Mobile News: “After many years of great work for Chess and previously at Avenir, John Pett has decided it is time to pursue other opportunities.

“We thank him for his contribution and wish him well in his future career.”

Pett declined to comment when Mobile News made contact.