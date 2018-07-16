Huawei to release graphics update for smartphones

First to get the update is the P20 and Mate 10 ranges next month (August)

Huawei has today (July 16) released an update that will increase graphic processing power by 60 per cent, across a wide range of smartphones.

Huawei will be pushing out updates on a rolling basis, first launching in August with the Mate 10, Mate 10 Porsche Design Mate 10, P20 Pro and P20 and Porsche Design Mate RS.

Last year’s Huawei flagships the P10 and Mate 9 ranges will see in November, while low and mid-rangers such as the Mate 10 Lite, Nova 2i, P Smart, P20 Lite and Y9 (2018) will be updated in September.

Huawei claims the update will processors receiving the update will spend on average 30pc less power.

The update will be delivered over-the-air in an automatic update when available, the vendor claims revamped performance for graphically intensive games and “will allow users to enjoy much-improved gaming performances without having to upgrade their devices”.

The update will initially support PUBG MOBILE (three million downloads) and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (7.9 million downloads).