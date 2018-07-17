iPhones were the most lost device at 7,394, followed by Samsung devices at 6,091, in third was Nokia mobiles at 3,012

According to a think tank, around 26,000 mobiles, laptops, tablets and drones went missing on London transport.

This is according to research from Parliament Street published today (July 17) for the 12 months between April 2017 and April this year.

The most lost devices was mobiles topping the list with a momentous 23,453 devices handed in to TFL lost property in the last year. The second largest is laptops with a total of 1,155 lost, after that it is tablet computers at 1,082 devices lost. 568 eReaders were reported to be lost, 10 drones and four Amazon Echos.

Under mobiles, iPhones were the most lost device at 7,394, followed by Samsung devices at 6,091. Nokia devices placed third with 3,012 devices lost, followed by Alcatel with 1,515 of their mobile phones reported lost.

For laptops, the largest brand lost on the network was Apple products at 337 devices reported. Second to this was Lenovo laptops with 201 devices reported lost, closely followed by HP with 194 devices lost.

Centrify EMEA chief technology officer Barry Scott said: “With tens of thousands of electronic gadgets going missing every year, businesses need to wake-up to the fact that fraudsters will be attempting to gain access to critical information through lost or stolen devices. With cyber attacks increasing at an alarming rate, simple password-based security measures are now no longer fit for purpose.

Instead, businesses need to adopt a zero-trust approach to all users, verifying users, their devices and limiting access to the volume of data they can access. Failure to take action acts as an open invitation to cyber criminals and hackers who see lost devices as an easy way into a corporate enterprise”