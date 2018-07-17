Energizer banks on big battery power of its new range to help spread the word to the UK market

Still in the ‘getting to know you’ phase, the company’s new range puts power and value first

Avenir Telecom has launched its latest smartphone handsets under the Energizer brand. The Power Max P490S, the Energy E500 and Energy E500S will be the latest devices to be released in the UK and distributed by Eurostar Global.

All three devices will be available for release in early August, with the Energy E500 retailing for £59.99, the E500S for £79.99 and the Powermax P490S for a suggested retail price of £115.99.

The E500 and E500S will be part of the value range from Energizer, with both phones featuring a 2,000 mAh battery and 5 inch screens. The E500 is 3G enabled, with the E500S capable of connecting to 4G.

Both phones come with an anti-shock back cover and also a tempered glass screen protector incase of any hard knocks.

Commenting on the two entry level smartphones in the range, Jason Kemp, co-founder of Our Perspective, which acts as agent for Avenir Telecom in the UK said: “For the price point, it’s a compelling battery and the type of product we expect to do well in independent retail and grocer. They’re great value smartphones, particularly for people who want price over brand.”

Fingerprint

The Powermax P490S comes equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery, with a 4.95 inch screen offering a 18:9 ratio for users.

Like the E500 and E500S, the P490S comes with an anti-shock back cover and tempered glass screen protector. The P490S runs on an Android 8.1 and also has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Eurostar Global hasn’t announced what retailers will be ranging the three devices but did say talks are ongoing with resellers.

Speaking to Mobile News Eurostar Global head of commercial and vendor management Steve Hankey discussed the Energizer brands early success in the UK market.

He said: “We’re gradually carving out a little bit of market share for Energizer.

“We’re still in that engagement process with customers, everyone we’re in talks with seem to be positive about our products but it’s tough to break into the UK given the control that networks have over public ranging.”