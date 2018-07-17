Virgin Media Business appoints McMillen as new executive sales director

McMillen joins Virgin Media Business from July 23

Virgin Media Business has announced Tamara McMillen as it’s new executive sales director.

McMillen will join Virgin Media Business from Verizon Digital Media Services, where she was managing director.

Previously McMillen has led sales and strategy for Hitachi Data Systems IoT analytics platform and has spent 12 years in the US working in a number of senior sales leadership positions for Verizon Enterprise Solutions and MCI.

Commenting on McMillen’s appointment Virgin Media Business managing director Peter Kelly said: “Tamara brings a wealth of experience from across telecoms and media as well as in fast growing areas such as IoT, big data and analytics. I’m extremely pleased to have her join the Virgin Media Business senior leadership team.”

McMillen added: “Virgin Media Business is an exciting and innovative company enabling businesses to achieve their digital potential.”

“I am delighted to join the senior leadership team to lead the sales organisation, and help write the next chapter of the Virgin Media Business growth story.”