Analysts united Huawei can keep hold of third position

The manufacturer controls 8.1 per cent of the UK mobile market

Huawei is perfectly placed to be best of the rest in the UK smartphone market and make third spot its own.

That is the view of analysts who told Mobile News they expect to see Huawei’s popularity grow as a result of the success of the P20 Pro.

With Apple and Samsung commanding more than 73 per cent share of the smartphone market, there is still a significant chunk of the market up for grabs.

Huawei sits third with 8.1 per cent and is currently best placed to claim third ahead of other brands such as Sony, HMD Global with the Nokia brand and Alcatel.

Speaking to Mobile News, IDC senior research analyst Marta Pinto said: “Huawei has open space to consolidate third place in the rankings and is pretty isolated at the moment, without having a natural competitor. It can still grow and take some share from Samsung quite easily.”

Gartner research director Roberta Cozza agrees: “Compared to some of the new players, Huawei is best positioned against these brands and has the scale and agility to respond quickly to market trends.”

uSwitch head of commercial communications Ernest Doku also believes Huawei can cement third spot and the P20 Pro has given the Chinese brand “momentum”. “Huawei has made a concerted effort. The P20 Pro, in particular, indicates there is a strong appetite to move away from Apple and Samsung.”

GfK director of technology Imran Choudhary agrees: “The P20 Pro has seen them step it up a gear.”

However, both Doku and Choudhary believe HMD Global can compete for third place with the Nokia brand.