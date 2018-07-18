Cesari appointed to lead Yealink UK operations

Cesari joined Nimans last year and has previously worked for Promethean and Dolphin Telecom

Yealink UK has appointed Joe Cesari as the company’s first ever head of Yealink UK as the UC solutions provider aims to spearhead operations across the UK.

Cesari’s role will see him taking ownership for the relationship with Yealink China and also the day-to-day management of the business across the UK and Ireland.

Yealink has sold over 15 million products and is one of the world’s top technology manufacturers. The brand has developed a variety of handhelds for different scenarios, including a video conferencing portfolio that features the VC800, VC500 and VC200 devices.

Commenting on the new role Cesari said: “There is huge potential to grow in the UK and Ireland. It has become a technology powerhouse and my role is to further to accelerate double digit growth and build on Yealink’s renowned industry pedigree.”

Yealink works with distributor Nimans and has also built on a strong relationship with Microsoft.

Cesari joined Nimans last year and prior to that worked nine years in the education technology sector for Promethean. Cesari has also worked as head of channel for Dolphin Telecom in the past, where he was for three years.

“We will be focusing on the two key areas of end points and video conferencing. I’m very much looking forward to meeting partners, understanding their needs and showing them how Yealink is best placed to exceed their expectations.”

“We will also look to further strengthen our relationship with Microsoft around their teams and Skype For Business collaboration platforms as Yealink continues to play a leading role in unified communications.”