KEY2 success for Data Select as it reveals new BlackBerry deal

Data Select head of vendor relations Kelly Cowan-Johnson said BlackBerry remains important to the channel

Data Select has announced that it is the first distributor to offer the BlackBerry KEY2 to the UK channel.

The distributor has struck a partnership with TCL Communication, the brand licence holder of BlackBerry, to supply the latest device, which boasts a physical keyboard, DTEK security software and a battery life of more than 25 hours of mixed usage.

KEY2 runs Android Oreo 8.1 and under the 4.5 inch touchscreen is a Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage.

On the back of the device there is a dual 12MP rear camera with other features including a fingerprint sensor, USB-C and Bluetooth 5.0. It will be available from Data Select in silver or black.

Data Select head of vendor relations Kelly Cowan-Johnson said: “We are delighted to have been selected as a distribution launch partner.

“BlackBerry remains important to our channel. We are pleased to have the lead into the UK channel on this iconic BlackBerry KEY2 device.”

TCL Communication senior vice president and president, BlackBerry Mobile Alain Lejeune said: “Although there are many different smartphones for consumers to choose from today, most tend to offer very similar experiences.

“With the BlackBerry KEY2, we’ve created a distinct smartphone that captures all the traits that have made BlackBerry smartphones iconic, while introducing new innovations and experiences that not only make this one of the best devices for security and privacy, but also the most advanced BlackBerry smartphone ever.”