Vodafone overtakes EE for 4G download speed in three key cities

The report from Tutela analysed download speed in key cities in the UK post spectrum auction

Vodafone has beat EE in 4G download speed in Bristol, Glasgow and Manchester, but remains behind overall nationally.

This is according to mobile data firm Tutela, in its report released today (July 18). The report ran 65,000 mobile speed tests in May, calculating average speeds for customer across all MNOs.

EE remains the quickest network for the UK but Vodafone catches up including in London (see below).

Vodafone showed showing signs of improvement as it catches up to EE in download speeds. O2 also showed significant improvements in Newcastle, Leeds, Nottingham and London after it acquired all 4G spectrum for £205.8m.

Tutela vice president Tom Luke said: “As the largest network in the UK, EE have consistently appeared at the top of our download speed tests, but it now appears competition is close behind, at least from Vodafone and potentially O2, particularly in urban areas as they begin to utilise their new spectrum capacity.