Nokia 3.1 now available in a number of UK retailers

Nokia 3.1 joins the Android One family and will receive regular security updates

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has announced the Nokia 3.1 is now on sale in the UK.

Consumers will be able to buy the smartphone from Carphone Warehouse, EE, O2, John Lewis, Amazon and Argos, with the device available for £149.

The Nokia 3.1 comes with a sculpted glass display to provide a premium look for users.

It makes use of an 18:9 ratio with a 5.2 inch HD+ display that is protected by a damage resistant 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen.

The Nokia 3.1 runs on a MediaTek 6750 processor with an octa-core chipset. The Nokia 3.1 also features a 13MP auto-focus camera.

HMD Global general manager for UK and Ireland Sarah Edge said: “Nokia 3 has been an extremely successful part of the Nokia smartphone line-up in the UK.”

“We’ve made sure Nokia 3.1 delivers the perfect balance between power and design so our customers do not need to compromise.”

The Nokia 3.1 joins the Android One family along with a range of other Nokia smartphones. As part of this the Nokia 3.1 will receive three years of monthly security patches and two years of OS updates.

It is available in either blue/copper and black/chrome, with 2GB storage and 16 GB RAM.