Westcoast set to sell HPE’s GreenLake services bundles

The services bundle offers flexible payment methods for capacity to customers

Westcoast will introduce Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) GreenLake Flex Capacity services to the channel following a partnership with the two firms.

HPE GreenLake gives customers the option to pay for what they consume, bringing hardware and software into a single as-a-service bundle. Seven packages are currently available to partners.

HPE claimed the model can slash average compute infrastructure capacity costs by up to 38pc.

HPE GreenLake is the brand name HPE gives to its as-a-service offerings and Flex

Capacity gives customers the option to pay for what they consume. Flex Capacity brings hardware and software into a single, as-a-service bundle.

Westcoast technology solutions director Paul Harman said: “The distributor is already processing orders from its partners. We are fast out of the blocks. We’ve been working with HPE to help shape the offering, review the predefined packages and make sure we can deliver it to the channel. We’ve got everything in place to help resellers make the most from this new model including collateral and a partner-ready toolkit.”