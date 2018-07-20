Communicate Better acquires Vision Communications

The acquisition increases reach in the South West

Communicate Better has today (July 20) announced the acquisition of Vision Communications for an undisclosed sum.

Buying South Wales-based Vision Communications is a move to expand reach in the South West. Vision Communications will continue to trade under its moniker and will now offer a wider range of telephony, IT and vehicle telematics services to customer.

Communicate Better is aiming to hit £10 million turnover by the end of its financial year, according to a statement.

Mobile News has reached out for further information.

Communicate Better CEO Wayne Cartwright (right) said: “The acquisition further consolidates our position as a leading provider of converged solutions and spreads our reach across Wales and the south west of England. The acquisition represents a significant increase in the number of mobile connections, with the potential to grow the business further.

“We still have further acquisition targets in mind and plan to complete further purchases this year, which will significantly contribute to our year on year growth figures.”

Vision Communications managing director Paul Griffiths (left) added: “The acquisition brings huge benefits to our clients and the future looks very exciting.”