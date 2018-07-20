Honor sold three million Honor 10 smartphones

From January to April 2018, Honor sold 18.07 million units in China and saw sales revenue reach £2.96 billion

Huawei sub-brand Honor reported a 150 per cent surge in international sales and shipped three million of its flagship Honor 10.

Honor claims overall sales in the UK has improved 200 per cent although figures were not disclosed.

From January to April 2018, Honor sold 18.07 million units in China and saw sales revenue reach £2.96 billion, according to market research firm Sino Market Research.

In France, the smartphone is the second fastest selling smartphone online, sixth in retail in the €300-€400 segment in May.

Honor passed Apple to become Russia’s second most popular smartphone brand in terms of sales volume. In Germany the Honor 10 has already outsold the Honor 9 by 100 per cent.

The Honor 10 launched in the UK in May retailing for £399 and features artificial intelligence, a fingerprint scanner under the display, and is powered by the Kirin 970 chipset also utilised in the more expensive Huawei P20 Pro and Mate 10 Pro.

Honor president George Zhao said: “Our dedication to delivering innovation and user experience at an unbeatable value has been recognised and met with enthusiasm by users all around the world. Our strong performance globally so far in 2018 puts us in a strong position to meet our goal of being a top-three global smartphone brand within five years.”