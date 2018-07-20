Sky Mobile customers to cash in on unused data through Piggybank Rewards

90 per cent of Sky Mobile customers are eligible for the rewards

Sky Mobile is introducing Piggybank Rewards as it becomes the first UK network to allow customers the chance to cash in on their unused data.

Customers will be able to use their savings to buy phones, tablets and mobile accessories from brands including Apple, Samsung and Sony.

Sky is launching Piggyback Rewards as part of its latest shake up of the mobile market, which has included automatically rolling over unused data into a customer’s Sky Piggybank every month. So far this has saved customers £50 million worth of data since launch.

A survey conducted recently by YouGov of over 1,000 people found that Brits waste £8.4 billion a year on unused data, which equates to a third of an individual’s monthly data allowance.

The majority of Sky Mobile customers (90 per cent) has saved enough data to be eligible for Piggybank Rewards.

Customers will be able to get up to £50 off any device or accessory when they cash in on their Sky Piggybank data. Customers can check their balance, browse rewards and cash in via Sky.com, over the phone or through the Sky app.

Sky Mobile director Sophia Ahmad said: “When we launched Sky Mobile, we wanted to offer the best possible deal to our customers. Automatically saving their unused data with Roll was a big part of this.”

“Our customers have saved over £50 million worth of data so far, which would have been lost with other networks. Now we’re improving Roll even more with Piggybank Rewards – turning customer’s unused data into savings on new phones, tablets and accessories.”