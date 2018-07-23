Younger UK consumers find smartphones too confusing according to study

Only 33 per cent of people are vigilant with passwords

New research has revealed more than seven out of 10 people believe smartphones and tablets are too complicated now and IT security could be risked as a result.

The survey carried out by network support company Lifeline IT found three quarters of those questioned fail to back-up their devices regularly.

As a result only four in 10 feel satisfied their digital life is securely backed-up, while 64 per cent do not trust Cloud storage.

Only 33 per cent of respondents said they are vigilant regarding passwords, with half admitting they write passwords on post-it notes or in their phone for convenience.

The younger generation are the most concerned with the technological advances as 78 per cent of 25-34 year olds say IT has become more complicated, compared to 65 per cent of those aged 45-54 and 74 per cent of those aged 55-64 year olds.

Lifeline IT founder and director Daniel Mitchell said: “This research shows that many people feel completely left behind by the rapid changes in technology. Five years ago, devices such as iPhones were simple to set-up and operate but now even experienced ‘techies’ can struggle to get to grips with them.”

“What’s worrying about these findings is it that people are neglecting IT basics such as data back-up and security because they feel it’s all just become too complicated.”

The survey also looked at attitudes towards advances in internet and broadband performance and found 75 per cent of respondents believe internet speeds are worse now.

While Wi-Fi is available nearly everywhere in public now, two-thirds of respondents say they don’t feel safe using these networks to make financial transactions or access their bank account.

People continue to neglect basic security as a quarter of people still use passwords such as ‘1234’ and ‘passwords’ as 52 per cent think face recognition and thumbprint verification are the safest ways to access their device.

In total 1,000 people aged 18 to 65 across the UK were sampled for the research.