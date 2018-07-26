Sky Mobile will launch 5G services with O2

UK operators are expecting to launch 5G services in 2019 or early 2020

Sky Mobile and O2 have struck a deal that will see O2 continue to supply the MVNO with mobile network. The MVNO confirmed it will launch 5G services simultaneously with O2.

The length of the deal was not disclosed in the statement released today (July 26). Sky Mobile launched its services in January 2017, offering monthly contracts with mobile phones such as the Samsung Galaxy 8 and iPhone 7.

Sky CEO UK and ROI Stephen van Rooyen said: “This long-term deal furthers our strategic partnership with O2, accelerates the growth of Sky Mobile and ensures our customers continue to enjoy great service including 5G connectivity.”

O2 CEO Mark Evans said: “Our award winning network and unwavering focus on the customer has helped us build a roster of successful partnerships. The extension of this agreement with Sky further optimises usage of our assets allowing us to continue to invest while helping Sky grow their mobile customer offer.”