STK launches Android powered One Max

Amazon launch price for the device is £119.99

STK has launched its latest smartphone the One Max which will is available exclusively from Amazon.

The One Max will operate on the latest version of Android’s 8.1 with extra features that will improve power performance, picture-in-picture and enhanced notifications.

It comes equipped with an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with a 5.34 inch screen that features an 18:9 aspect ratio and a fingerprint sensor.

In terms of power, the battery is 3,000mAh and can provide users with up to 16 days standby and 30 hours talk time.

As for memory, the One Max has 32GB for storage and 2GB RAM. There is also the added option of a microSD memory card of up to 64GB for additional memory.

The One Max will run on a MediaTek MT6739 Quad-Core 64-bit processor which can support new connectivity technologies.

There is also the function of dual SIM slots which allows the One Max to operate as a phone for work and home without needing to change SIM cards.