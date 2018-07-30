Chess legal action threat after ‘unpaid commission’ claims

Three executives have left the airtime distributor this year

Chess is facing the threat of legal action, with a number of dealers telling Mobile News they are in dispute with the airtime provider with allegations of unpaid commissions.

A number of Chess partners, who agreed to speak to Mobile News on condition of anonymity, claim Chess has caused cash flow problems which are having a damaging effect on their businesses. Chess has denied the claims.

One partner explained: “For commissions, Chess was meant to pay a revenue share in advance which is a term in the contract. Chess would came back and say to us the commission was a different total, going against what I had in my commercial letter.

“It has affected my health, my business and family. I am facing possible closure. We’ve had great relationships with a number of people at Chess, now they just don’t care.”

A source close to Chess told Mobile News: “The standard required to help partners properly wasn’t there anymore”.

Two dealers said they would consider legal action should the alleged issues with Chess

continue.

It comes at a difficult time for the airtime provider, which has seen the departure of three executives since February, including head of commercial finance Paul Brickle, head of commission Dean Jones and acquisitions and financial controller Gavin Jones.

Their departure was followed by the resignation of managing director John Pett (left) who left this month.

Head of partner sales Dan Russell confirmed on social media website LinkedIn he is “on the look out for a new opportunity”. Head of partner support Kerri Lendon is reportedly on long-term leave.

Chess partner services director Richard Btesh (right) confirmed there had been a number of senior resignations but declined to confirm the names of those who had left.

He said: “We’ve paid dealers commission. There’s no truth in no payments. We pay our partners and have remained professional. That is why people deal with Chess, we have a really good reputation.”