Huawei announces 15pc YoY growth in H1 to £36.25bn

Chinese manufacturer Huawei has confirmed H1 results for 2018 has improved 15 per cent year-on-year to CNY325.7 billion (£36.25bn) in revenue.

It marks the second year in a row the manufacturer has improved revenue for H1 by 15 per cent, in H1 2017 Huawei hit CNY238.1 billion (£26.52bn).

For its 2017 fiscal year the manufacturer raked in CNY603.6 billion (£67.2bn) another 15 per cent increase, while profits hit CNY47.4bn (£5.2bn), a 28.1 per cent year-on-year improvement.

Huawei launched its flagship P20 line in April this year and targets to ship 20 million devices globally in 12 months. Its next flagship launch, the rumoured Mate 20, is expected to launch in autumn.