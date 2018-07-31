O2 mid-market business head Davis moves on after 13 years

Davis spent almost 13 years at O2 working a variety of roles

O2 head of mid-market business Mark Davis has announced his departure from the operator.

He left O2 in March after serving for almost 13 years with the third- largest UK operator.

Davis worked in a variety of roles during his time at O2. He began his career with the company as a business sales manager and was then promoted to regional business manager where he was responsible for direct sales and field team management in the North of England.

He filled a variety of higher sales roles including national sales manager and SMB sales manager in the north and Scotland before being promoted to head of SMB acquisition in 2015.

From 2013 to 2014 he served a one-and-a-half year stint with O2 direct partner Active Business Communications.

Davis said: “After 10 fantastic years at O2, I’ve taken the opportunity to explore new pastures. I’d like to thank all of the incredibly bright and passionate people I’ve had the privilege to work with across the business.”

“Every manager I had, every team I worked with and every customer I built relationships with taught me something new. I wish you all every success and happiness moving forward.”

O2 added in a statement to Mobile News: “We can confirm Mark left us in March this year. We’d like to thank him for his contributions during his time with us and wish him every success in his future”.