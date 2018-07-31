Wilkin wilks-out of Honor for ‘new challenge’

Wilkin Lee joined Honor in 2o13 and has also worked for Huawei and Nokia

Honor sales and marketing director Wilkin Lee has left the company.

He departed on July 24 after more than eight years with Huawei/ Honor. Speaking to Mobile News, Lee refused to reveal his next move but confirmed he has taken a new role in telecommunications.

Lee said the launch and development of Honor in the UK was his main highlight in his three years with the manufacturer.

During his time at Honor the brand broke into the top ten smartphone shipment hot list in Q2 this year according to GfK, taking 3.5 per cent market share, according to Lee.

The Huawei sub-brand reported a 150 per cent surge in sales and shipped over three million of its latest flagship, the Honor 10.

Honor announced in December it is targeting to be the third largest manufacturer in the world by 2022.

Lee also served as a Huawei account manager in tandem to his role at Honor since 2013. Prior to this Lee worked at Nokia from 2010 as a demand fulfilment specialist responsible for the management of relationships with UK operators.

Lee told Mobile News: “I’m very proud with what I’ve achieved at Honor. It was my baby that I saw grow in the UK right from the beginning. It’s time for a new challenge.”