Canalys: Huawei overtake Apple to take second biggest vendor in Q2

Chinese manufacturer sees strong sales of the P20, P10 and P9 devices to leapfrog the Californian giant

Huawei achieved the second highest worldwide device sales in the second quarter of this year.

According to Canalys, the Chinese manufacturer over took Apple in the process after shipping 54 million handsets, a 41 per cent increase year on year.

Apple also saw an increase in year on year sales of one per cent, ending the quarter on 41 million units. Samsung shipped 73 million units, an eight per cent decrease on the year.

The P20, P10 and P9 were cited as reasons for the vast increase in sales alongside the success of Honor which accounted for just shy of 16 million of the units Huawei shipped.

Canalys analyst Mo Jia said: “Huawei’s strategy has evolved significantly over the last six months.

“Despite its failure to strike a US carrier partnership earlier this year, the company has turned around quickly, moving away from its drive for profitability and focusing instead on finding volume growth at the low end.

“Honor, which has long been a major brand in China but relatively small overseas, has taken a pivotal role in this strategy.”