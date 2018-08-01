Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S4

The tablet DeX which allows it to operate like a computer, it will cost £599 to £649

Samsung has today (Aug 1) unveiled the productivity focused Galaxy Tab S4 tablet.

It will retail for £599 for the WiFi version, whereas the £649 version offers a 4G connection. Samsung also showed off the Book Cover Keyboard which attaches to the tablet likening it to a 2-in-1 computer. The case costs £119.

This is the first time Samsung has installed DeX, a piece of software that gives users a more traditional desktop experience. Also included is security software Samsung Knox which the manufacturer has been pushing heavily in the B2B space.

The Super AMOLED display is 10.5-inches with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 (QHD). Screen estate can be expanded by connecting the tablet to an external monitor. Built-in speakers are engineered by AKG an Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology.

Other fetaures include: 7,300mAh battery, USB-C connector and improved S Pen.

Samsung Electronics president and CEO DJ Koh said: “With the Galaxy Tab S4, we’re introducing a premium tablet, equipped with Samsung DeX that helps consumers perform their absolute best wherever they go. We look forward to providing our customers with a sense of leisure and comfort knowing that this new addition to our ecosystem of connected devices is also packed with features to help them stay entertained.”