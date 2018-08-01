Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S4

By -
0
44

The tablet DeX which allows it to operate like a computer, it will cost £599 to £649

Samsung has today (Aug 1) unveiled the  productivity focused Galaxy Tab S4 tablet.

It will retail for £599 for the WiFi version, whereas the £649 version offers a 4G connection. Samsung also showed off the Book Cover Keyboard which attaches to the tablet likening it to a 2-in-1 computer. The case costs £119.

This is the first time Samsung has installed DeX, a piece of software that gives users a more traditional desktop experience. Also included is security software Samsung Knox which the manufacturer has been pushing heavily in the B2B space.

The Super AMOLED display is 10.5-inches with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 (QHD). Screen estate can be expanded by connecting the tablet to an external monitor. Built-in speakers are engineered by AKG an Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology.

Other fetaures include: 7,300mAh battery, USB-C connector and improved S Pen.

Samsung Electronics president and CEO DJ Koh said: “With the Galaxy Tab S4, we’re introducing a premium tablet, equipped with Samsung DeX that helps consumers perform their absolute best wherever they go. We look forward to providing our customers with a sense of leisure and comfort knowing that this new addition to our ecosystem of connected devices is also packed with features to help them stay entertained.”

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY