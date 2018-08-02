Exertis appoints Microsoft executive as new Kondor CEO

Former Microsoft vice-president Gary Fowle will take the helm from CEO Beatrice Lafon

Exertis has announced the appointment of ex-Microsoft vice-president Gary Fowle to head up its recent acquisition Kondor, replacing CEO Beatrice Lafon (pictured).

The announcement was made today (Aug 2), Fowle will head up the integration of Dorset-based accessories distributor Kondor.

Fowle accumulated 28 years in the industry and was previously a vice president at Microsoft, responsible for the OEM device business in the US. Prior to that he was general manager for Microsoft in the Asia Pacific and a senior director in the UK operation. He has also worked in senior positions for Fujitsu Siemens and Tech Data.

Lafon departs the business after being head hunted a year and a half ago (March 2017). She was brought into the business to improve profits and has gaineda reputation as a business ‘fixer’. She joined from fashion jewellery giant Claire’s.

Exertis bought Kondor and US-based audio-visual distributor Stampede for a combined £110m last month. Exertis managing director Gerry O’Keefe cited the acquisition of Kondor was to expand portfolio and presence in: accessories marketing, e-commerce and R&D.

Exertis UK managing director Paul Bryan said, “I would like to thank Beatrice for her commitment and support during the handover period and wish her well for the future. Kondor is a great business with an exciting future and we intend to significantly invest in the people, product portfolio and customer engagement, taking advantage of the company’s expertise in providing a range of retail services.

“The business remains in good hands, Gary knows the channel and distribution well having spent many years in senior board level positions over the last 18 years.”