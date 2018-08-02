IMO announce three new smartphones as pre-paid drive continues

The three devices will be available in September with prices ranging between £40 to £100

In My Opinion (IMO) has announced its latest portfolio of smartphones will all feature 4G connectivity as the challenger brand aims to consolidate its pre-paid market share.

The new smartphones, IMO Q2 Plus, IMO Q3 Plus and IMO S2 are set for release in September and will all run on Android Go.

The IMO Q2 Plus comes with a four inch screen, 2MP front and rear cameras and a 1,500mAh battery with 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage managed by a 1.4GHz processor.

Featuring a more powerful 2,000mAh battery the IMO Q3 Plus is slighty more advanced with a five inch 18:9 edge to edge screen. It also comes equipped with 5MP front and rear cameras.

The IMO S2 is the highest tier out of all three smartphones and comes with a five inch HD IPS screen and an improved 13MP rear camera and 5MP front.

In terms of storage the S2 has 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM and also has a more powerful 2,200mAh battery than the other two devices. There is also a rear finger print security scanner.

IMO European business development director Chris Edwards said: “Our new additions to the IMO portfolio continue to deliver a combination of high quality, relevant consumer technologies and affordability that raise the bar for sub £100 smartphones.”

IMO currently sits in third place of the pre-paid market with 12 per cent as of the first quarter and Edwards has told Mobile News he believes the three smartphones will increase the market share.

“Our ambition is to strengthen a solid position in the pre-paid market which is always a competitive market.”

IMO didn’t comment on the availability of the products but are in conversations with retailers and partners. The expected pricing for the smartphones is between £40 to £100.