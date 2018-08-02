Pangea goes Green for head of solution role

Alister Green join from JHL Communications and has almost nine years experience in the channel

Pangea has today (Aug 2) announced the appointment of Alister Green (left) in the newly-created role head of solution innovations.

His responsibilities will include bringing new Pangea partners onboard from his vast network of contacts as well as supporting existing Pangea partners in the transition from providing IoT connectivity to providing connectivity, devices, analytics and end-to-end solutions.

Green began the role in last month joining from Glasgow-based dealer JHL Communications where he was sales director for two years since July 2016.

Prior he was Vodafone business partner manager for almost seven years managing the portfolio of six partners in the north of the UK.

Green’s appoint follows the recruitment of business development manager Georgie Gardiner in February, and IoT partner channel manager Nicky Mercer in May.

Green said: “With the Global IoT market forecast to reach revenues in excess of $400 billion in the next 2 years, my goal is to utilise my experience to help our partners and end clients generate real benefit and revenues from IoT solutions and connectivity. At Pangea we will not only have the opportunity to be involved with one of the most significant revolutions in the telecoms industry in the last 20 years, but to actually shape it.”

Pangea MD Dan Cunliffe (right) added: “Our recruitment this year has been very deliberate, bringing high calibre and experienced individuals into our business to further support our growth and Alister fits that description perfectly.”