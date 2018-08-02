Three post strong H1 figures with sights set on 5G

Three aim to continue 5G development with 5G trials lined up within the next six months

Three has announced strong 2018 first half figures, reporting 6.1 per cent growth in customer base to 10.1 million and revenue figures of £1.19 billion.

The customer service margin also increased one per cent to £729 million with EBITDA up seven per cent to £364 million. However the average contract margin per user is £15.34 down seven per cent.

The average data usage per customer has also increased and is up 10 per cent to 7.6GB per month from 6.9GB.

Key to Three’s growing customer base has been developments in the the wholesale division with the continued growth of iD Mobile and the introduction of Superdrug Mobile.

Three UK CEO Dave Dyson said: “I am pleased to report further progress in H1 2018, even as we re-build the business for the future. Our financial performance was solid and builds on the strong foundations we reported at FY 17.”

Three also announced in the report it will continue its heavy investment in 5G after securing 20MHz of spectrum and 5G trials set to take place within the next six months.

Three are also the first network to stop selling 3G only handsets and has also signed a contract with Huawei for the 5G network rollout.

Dyson added: “Over the course of 2018, we will accelerate the rollout of our 5G network and the opportunity this brings to both our existing and prospective base of customers and partners.”

“All the key components that are needed for a successful 5G service have been procured over the last few years and I am excited by the prospect of trialling 5G soon, working together with our new IT and Core network infrastructure.”