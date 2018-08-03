Millington sets his sights on seniors to end Doro dominance

His former employer is first in the senors market, but Maxcom’s boss says that’s going to change

“I want to make Maxcom a major player in the UK. That’s what this is all about and that’s what I’m aiming to do.”

That was the strong message from Maxcom UK and Ireland country manager Chris Millington who sat down with Mobile News to reveal his plans and ambitions for the new challenger in the grand arena that is the UK mobile market.

He is also aiming to mount a challenge to his former employer – senior mobiles and services specialist Doro – which, he claims, is the only real challenge in the UK market for senior specific devices. Millington outlined his ambition to take a piece of the Swedish manufacturer’s market share.

Looking at Doro’s shipment figures for 2015, the Swedish manufacturer moved 750,000 products globally and claims to be market leader in the UK.

Maxcom is looking to take a 30 per cent chunk of that figure in the next 12 to 18 months of its UK charge which would, according to Millington, make Maxcom a “strong second” in the seniors mobile market.

Millington is a 25-year industry veteran who had stints at Kenwood, Sony and most recently for senior device and services specialist Doro, departing last year after serving for more than 20 years as UK managing director.

He was headhunted by Polish mobile manufacturer and distributor Maxcom in June 2017 when he confirmed his departure to Mobile News.