Samsung release its most expensive smartphone yet in the Note 9

The Note 9 is available to pre-order from Vodafone

Samsung has announced the Note 9 at its Galaxy Unpacked event with its most expensive smartphone yet going past £1,000.

It will be released on August 24, as announced at the event in New York.

However the Note 9 will cost £899 for the 128GB model and £1,099 for the 256GB iteration, making it more expensive than the iPhone X.

Slightly bigger than the previous Note 8, the Note 9 has a 6.4 inch screen that comes with an end-to-end AMOLED display.

One of the key features is the much bigger 4,000mAh battery that offers users ‘all-day’ performance.

In terms of memory size, the standard Note 9 will come with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, with a 512GB option also available and 8GB of RAM. Users can also use an expandable 512GB SD card that can take the phone past 1TB of memory.

An improved dual camera has also been introduced with a 12MP rear camera set up that has dual-aperture technology.

Another key feature is the S Pen can allow users to take photos easier with the push of the button and also control the phone when playing music or watching videos.

This is all done through the use of Bluetooth connectivity. While the S Pen needs charging, it can reach full charge within a minute which gives the user 30 minutes at a time to use it.

The Note 9 will be available in Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple and Black and Copper colours, however it is expected to differ in each region.

Vodafone has announced the Note 9 is available to pre-order through its website from £63 per month, with an upfront cost of £79 and comes in the Ocean Blue colour.