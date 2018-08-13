BT Consumer creates over 1,000 jobs across the UK

The new job roles will provide “better job security” according to BT CEO

BT is creating more than 1,000 permanent jobs as a part of its strategy to provide the best customer service in the UK.

It comes as part of a commitment to answer 100 per cent of customers calls across the UK and Ireland call centres by 2020.

The new roles are to be created within BT’s Consumer division in the UK and Ireland as it aims to create a more personal support service for customers.

BT has created 1,100 jobs across the UK in the last year with the BT Consumer division creating permanent positions in Blackburn, Canterbury, Dundee, Sandwell, and South Shields. Previously the Consumer division employed people on contract roles.

All advisors on contract roles at BT Consumer sites across the UK will be offered a new permanent role.

BT Consumer Business CEO Marc Allera commented: “We’re continuing to invest across the UK to give our customers the best connections, service, and experiences.

“These new roles will provide better job security, and will mean our people can focus on putting our customers first and offer the best help and support, whether on the phone or online.”

It is expected that there will be a minimum of 100 jobs created in Canterbury, Dundee and Sandwell.